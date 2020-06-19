Homart’s Autili lactoferrin with probiotics on sale on JD.com official website. Photo: Handout
China protein milk powder imports from Australia, New Zealand jump but may be harmful to infants
- Chinese demand for lactoferrin and whey products has increased dramatically since the coronavirus outbreak due to their immunity boosting qualities
- But while stand-alone powder products have been researched, they have not been properly produced or tested to higher infant food standards
Topic | China economy
