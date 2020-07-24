The coronavirus pandemic has put additional pressure on the US dollar, driving it on Thursday to its lowest level since September 2018. Photo: ReutersThe coronavirus pandemic has put additional pressure on the US dollar, driving it on Thursday to its lowest level since September 2018. Photo: Reuters
The coronavirus pandemic has put additional pressure on the US dollar, driving it on Thursday to its lowest level since September 2018. Photo: Reuters
Economy /  China Economy

US dollar at risk of sudden collapse? Ex-IMF official warns ‘blow-up event’ could sink greenback

  • A fresh stimulus package worth at least US$1 trillion could spell relief for millions of Americans in pandemic, but could raise financial stability risks
  • Federal Reserve’s aggressiveness in easing financial conditions has succeeded in halting a further decline in the US economy, but that could change if major companies start going bankrupt
Karen Yeung
Updated: 7:00am, 24 Jul, 2020

