Chile has successfully penetrated the Chinese wine market and is making inroads with its fruit exports. Photo: Handout
China-Chile MOU deepens trade ties as Beijing looks to cement relations with ‘stable markets’
- Fruit trade groups in China and Chile have signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) to boost trade ties, building on a 2005 bilateral free-trade agreement
- Chile’s exports to China have in recent years been growing faster than the US and Australia, both of which are locked in trade spats with Beijing
Topic | China economy
Chile has successfully penetrated the Chinese wine market and is making inroads with its fruit exports. Photo: Handout