Chile has successfully penetrated the Chinese wine market and is making inroads with its fruit exports. Photo: HandoutChile has successfully penetrated the Chinese wine market and is making inroads with its fruit exports. Photo: Handout
Chile has successfully penetrated the Chinese wine market and is making inroads with its fruit exports. Photo: Handout
Economy /  China Economy

China-Chile MOU deepens trade ties as Beijing looks to cement relations with ‘stable markets’

  • Fruit trade groups in China and Chile have signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) to boost trade ties, building on a 2005 bilateral free-trade agreement
  • Chile’s exports to China have in recent years been growing faster than the US and Australia, both of which are locked in trade spats with Beijing
Topic |   China economy
Su-Lin Tan
Su-Lin Tan

Updated: 4:30am, 24 Jul, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
Chile has successfully penetrated the Chinese wine market and is making inroads with its fruit exports. Photo: HandoutChile has successfully penetrated the Chinese wine market and is making inroads with its fruit exports. Photo: Handout
Chile has successfully penetrated the Chinese wine market and is making inroads with its fruit exports. Photo: Handout
READ FULL ARTICLE