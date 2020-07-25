The total value of all Australian iron ore exports in the fiscal year to June 2020 rose to over A$100 billion (US$71 billion), representing more than a quarter of Australia’s total goods exported. Photo: Fleetmon
Australia’s spot as China’s top source for iron ore under threat as new mega ports open door for Brazil, Africa
- Very large ore carriers (VLOC) used by Brazilian mining giant Vale, as well as miners in Africa, can carry more than twice the cargo of normal ships
- Australia shipped a record amount of iron ore to China in June, with total iron ore exports accounting for a quarter of the country’s overall goods exports
Topic | China economy
The total value of all Australian iron ore exports in the fiscal year to June 2020 rose to over A$100 billion (US$71 billion), representing more than a quarter of Australia’s total goods exported. Photo: Fleetmon