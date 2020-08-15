Diplomatic relations between China and India have plunged following a deadly clash between troops in the Himalayas in June. Photo: AFP
China-India spat shows no sign of slowing as Beijing extends anti-dumping tariff on Indian fibre optic product

  • China on Thursday extended an anti-dumping tariff on a fibre optic product made in India, worsening trade ties damaged by a deadly border clash in June
  • Meanwhile, India has increased the number of new investigations into Chinese imports and imposed new duties on several products
Su-Lin Tan
Updated: 9:15am, 15 Aug, 2020

Diplomatic relations between China and India have plunged following a deadly clash between troops in the Himalayas in June. Photo: AFP
