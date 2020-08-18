The China Alcoholic Drinks Association, which represents 122 members, said the growing number of low-priced Australian wines sold in China had “severely disrupted and inflicted a serious negative impact on the local market”. Photo: AFP
China-Australia trade dispute extends to wine as Beijing targets cheap imports in anti-dumping probe
- China’s Ministry of Commerce confirms start of investigation following a complaint from the China Alcoholic Drinks Association on behalf of the domestic industry
- Penfolds’ Treasury Wine Estates and Yellow Tail’s Casella Wines named, as well as South Australia’s Accolade Wines and Victoria’s The Wine Company
Topic | China-Australia relations
