The China Alcoholic Drinks Association, which represents 122 members, said the growing number of low-priced Australian wines sold in China had “severely disrupted and inflicted a serious negative impact on the local market”. Photo: AFP
Economy /  China Economy

China-Australia trade dispute extends to wine as Beijing targets cheap imports in anti-dumping probe

  • China’s Ministry of Commerce confirms start of investigation following a complaint from the China Alcoholic Drinks Association on behalf of the domestic industry
  • Penfolds’ Treasury Wine Estates and Yellow Tail’s Casella Wines named, as well as South Australia’s Accolade Wines and Victoria’s The Wine Company
Topic |   China-Australia relations
Su-Lin Tan
Su-Lin Tan

Updated: 5:27pm, 18 Aug, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
The China Alcoholic Drinks Association, which represents 122 members, said the growing number of low-priced Australian wines sold in China had “severely disrupted and inflicted a serious negative impact on the local market”. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE