China’s anti-dumping probe into whether Australian wines have been sold at lower prices in China could cost thousands of industry workers their jobs. Photo: Peter Neville-Hadley
China’s anti-dumping investigation into Australian wine is politically motivated, industry figures charge

  • Some Australian wines are discounted on e-commerce sites in China, though insiders reject allegations of cheap wine dumping, given its high production costs down under
  • Ministry of Commerce probe could take more than a year, but there are concerns that thousands of jobs may be lost in Australia before investigation concludes

Su-Lin Tan
Updated: 6:00am, 29 Aug, 2020

