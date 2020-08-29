China’s anti-dumping probe into whether Australian wines have been sold at lower prices in China could cost thousands of industry workers their jobs. Photo: Peter Neville-Hadley
China’s anti-dumping investigation into Australian wine is politically motivated, industry figures charge
- Some Australian wines are discounted on e-commerce sites in China, though insiders reject allegations of cheap wine dumping, given its high production costs down under
- Ministry of Commerce probe could take more than a year, but there are concerns that thousands of jobs may be lost in Australia before investigation concludes
Topic | Australia
China’s anti-dumping probe into whether Australian wines have been sold at lower prices in China could cost thousands of industry workers their jobs. Photo: Peter Neville-Hadley