A countervailing investigation could result in duties imposed on Australian wine imports into China to offset alleged subsidies offered to Australian producers. Photo: AFP
Economy /  China Economy

China doubles down on Australia trade dispute with further probe into wine subsidies

  • China’s Ministry of Commerce will initiate an investigation into wine subsidies after receiving a complaint from the Wine Industry Association of China
  • Two weeks ago, China announced an anti-dumping investigation looking at wines being sold in China at prices less than in Australia

Topic |   China-Australia relations
Su-Lin Tan
Su-Lin Tan

Updated: 11:11am, 31 Aug, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
A countervailing investigation could result in duties imposed on Australian wine imports into China to offset alleged subsidies offered to Australian producers. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE