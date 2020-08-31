A countervailing investigation could result in duties imposed on Australian wine imports into China to offset alleged subsidies offered to Australian producers. Photo: AFP
China doubles down on Australia trade dispute with further probe into wine subsidies
- China’s Ministry of Commerce will initiate an investigation into wine subsidies after receiving a complaint from the Wine Industry Association of China
- Two weeks ago, China announced an anti-dumping investigation looking at wines being sold in China at prices less than in Australia
Topic | China-Australia relations
