The US Department of Commerce blacklisted 24 Chinese state-owned companies last week, including five CCCC dredging subsidiaries, for their roles in helping the Communist Party “militarise” outposts in the contested South China Sea. Photo: AFP
US sanctions over South China Sea will not affect blacklisted Chinese construction giant CCCC, company says

  • US last week blacklisted 24 Chinese state-owned companies for their roles in helping ‘militarise’ outposts in disputed parts of the South China Sea
  • China Communications Construction Company says it will conduct a deeper assessment to determine any unknown impacts

Su-Lin Tan
Updated: 2:03pm, 31 Aug, 2020

