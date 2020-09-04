Navigate Commodities managing director Atilla Widnell agreed yuan-pricing was a natural commercial move for iron ore miners to increase sales in China, but just as importantly, it was also another strategy for China to reduce iron ore pricing volatility. Photo: ShutterstockNavigate Commodities managing director Atilla Widnell agreed yuan-pricing was a natural commercial move for iron ore miners to increase sales in China, but just as importantly, it was also another strategy for China to reduce iron ore pricing volatility. Photo: Shutterstock
Economy /  China Economy

China’s yuan gains foothold in iron ore deals, could increase Chinese self-reliance, analysts say

  • Australia’s Rio Tinto, BHP Group and Fortescue Metals, as well as Brazil’s Vale, recorded their first yuan-denominated transactions in China in the last year
  • More yuan-prices transactions will increase the internationalisation of the Chinese currency and also help the economy in line with the new ‘dual circulation’ strategy

Su-Lin Tan
Updated: 5:00am, 4 Sep, 2020

