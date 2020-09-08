China Communications Construction Company (CCCC) flagged potential headwinds to its ability to increase overseas projects abroad in a trading update to the Hong Kong and Shanghai stock exchanges late last week. Photo: AFPChina Communications Construction Company (CCCC) flagged potential headwinds to its ability to increase overseas projects abroad in a trading update to the Hong Kong and Shanghai stock exchanges late last week. Photo: AFP
China Communications Construction Company (CCCC) flagged potential headwinds to its ability to increase overseas projects abroad in a trading update to the Hong Kong and Shanghai stock exchanges late last week. Photo: AFP
Economy /  China Economy

Chinese construction giant CCCC aims to counter growing uncertainty with belt and road project push

  • Two weeks ago, the US Department of Commerce placed five subsidiaries of China Communications Construction Company (CCCC) on its Entity List
  • A total of 24 Chinese state-owned companies were blacklisted for their roles in helping ‘militarise’ outposts in disputed parts of the South China Sea

Topic |   Belt and Road Initiative
Su-Lin Tan
Su-Lin Tan

Updated: 6:00am, 8 Sep, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
China Communications Construction Company (CCCC) flagged potential headwinds to its ability to increase overseas projects abroad in a trading update to the Hong Kong and Shanghai stock exchanges late last week. Photo: AFPChina Communications Construction Company (CCCC) flagged potential headwinds to its ability to increase overseas projects abroad in a trading update to the Hong Kong and Shanghai stock exchanges late last week. Photo: AFP
China Communications Construction Company (CCCC) flagged potential headwinds to its ability to increase overseas projects abroad in a trading update to the Hong Kong and Shanghai stock exchanges late last week. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE