China Communications Construction Company (CCCC) flagged potential headwinds to its ability to increase overseas projects abroad in a trading update to the Hong Kong and Shanghai stock exchanges late last week. Photo: AFP
Chinese construction giant CCCC aims to counter growing uncertainty with belt and road project push
- Two weeks ago, the US Department of Commerce placed five subsidiaries of China Communications Construction Company (CCCC) on its Entity List
- A total of 24 Chinese state-owned companies were blacklisted for their roles in helping ‘militarise’ outposts in disputed parts of the South China Sea
Topic | Belt and Road Initiative
