Chinese President Xi Jinping and Myanmar President Win Myint at a welcome ceremony at the presidential palace in Naypyitaw, Myanmar, in January. Photo: Reuters
Myanmar moves step closer to new bids on China-backed belt and road project
- Myanmar has opened the door for new bids against China Communications Construction Company (CCCC) for construction of the New Yangon City project
- The so-called Swiss challenge will be an opportunity for Myanmar to demonstrate transparency and comes after CCCC was blacklisted by the US last month
Topic | China economy
