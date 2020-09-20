Two-way trade between China and Australia is worth around A$240 billion (US$175 billion), in the latest figures between July 2019 to June 2020, according to the Australian Bureau of Statistics. Photo: EPA-EFETwo-way trade between China and Australia is worth around A$240 billion (US$175 billion), in the latest figures between July 2019 to June 2020, according to the Australian Bureau of Statistics. Photo: EPA-EFE
Two-way trade between China and Australia is worth around A$240 billion (US$175 billion), in the latest figures between July 2019 to June 2020, according to the Australian Bureau of Statistics. Photo: EPA-EFE
Economy /  China Economy

Australia has ‘painted itself into a geopolitical corner’ with China, but what is Beijing’s trade endgame?

  • Australia agreed to lead the investigation into the origins of the coronavirus following a call between its Prime Minister Scott Morrison and US President Donald Trump
  • China has since imposed anti-dumping tariffs on Australian barley, suspended certain beef imports and launched two investigations into wine imports

Topic |   China-Australia relations
Su-Lin Tan
Su-Lin Tan

Updated: 9:23am, 20 Sep, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
Two-way trade between China and Australia is worth around A$240 billion (US$175 billion), in the latest figures between July 2019 to June 2020, according to the Australian Bureau of Statistics. Photo: EPA-EFETwo-way trade between China and Australia is worth around A$240 billion (US$175 billion), in the latest figures between July 2019 to June 2020, according to the Australian Bureau of Statistics. Photo: EPA-EFE
Two-way trade between China and Australia is worth around A$240 billion (US$175 billion), in the latest figures between July 2019 to June 2020, according to the Australian Bureau of Statistics. Photo: EPA-EFE
READ FULL ARTICLE