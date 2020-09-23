The political relationship between the two otherwise strong trading partners continues to worsen, with the most recent dispute in the past week targeting journalists and academics in both countries, including Bill Birtles (right) and Michael Smith. Photo: EPA-EFE
China-Australia trade ties remain strong for some businesses despite worsening political relations
- Volume of Australian shipments of beef to China in the first half of the year kept pace with last year, and Australian wine exports are moving along despite investigations
- While some traditional exports have been hit, other trade segments, including services and e-commerce consumer goods, are roaring
