China’s falling iron ore prices likely indicate a cooling of economic expansion. Photo: Reuters
China’s post-coronavirus construction boom shows signs of cooling as steel output slows
- Bad weather and government curbs on property financing are slowing construction projects, reducing demand for steel and iron ore
- Analysts say slowdown does not mean steel production will grind to a halt, with demand and output expected to pick up in the New Year
Topic | China economy
