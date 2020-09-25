According to the latest top 100 real estate company rankings by China Real Estate Information Corporation, China’s leading real estate data research firm, Poly is the 10th largest property company in China. Photo: AFP
exclusive | China property developer follows Huawei with job cuts in Australia amid souring Beijing-Canberra ties
- Chinese state developer Poly Developments and Holdings told its Sydney and Melbourne offices that a ‘substantial’ number of employees will be cut this year
- News that Huawei Technologies will cut jobs from its Australia operations amid growing tensions between Beijing and Canberra also emerged this week
Topic | China-Australia relations
According to the latest top 100 real estate company rankings by China Real Estate Information Corporation, China’s leading real estate data research firm, Poly is the 10th largest property company in China. Photo: AFP