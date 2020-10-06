Beijing is trying to improve efficiency in China’s coal industry, which produced 3.85 billion tonnes of coal last year. Photo: ReutersBeijing is trying to improve efficiency in China’s coal industry, which produced 3.85 billion tonnes of coal last year. Photo: Reuters
China coal hub Shanxi to merge five giant state-owned miners as part of efficiency drive

  • Shanxi province will merge five coal companies into a single entity called Jinneng Holding Group, creating the country’s second largest coal producer
  • Government-led merger, which involves trillions of yuan in assets and thousands of employees, is the latest effort to improve efficiency in the coal industry

Sidney Leng and Su-Lin Tan

Updated: 7:44pm, 6 Oct, 2020

