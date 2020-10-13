China’s ban on Australian coal comes amid deteriorating relations between the two countries. Photo: ReutersChina’s ban on Australian coal comes amid deteriorating relations between the two countries. Photo: Reuters
China’s ban on Australian coal could be ‘indefinite‘ amid heightened political tensions

  • China has reportedly banned imports of Australian thermal and coking coal, leaving some Australian vessels stuck at Chinese ports
  • Analysts say the move is likely politically motivated, but aligns with China’s efforts to reduce pollution and consolidate the coal sector

Su-Lin Tan
Updated: 4:26am, 13 Oct, 2020

