China’s National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC) introduced an unofficial flexible annual coal import quota of 270 million tonnes to 300 million tonnes in 2017 that was issued on a monthly or quarterly basis at the provincial and port level through China Customs. Photo: Bloomberg
Australia’s strong China coal exports exhausted quotas, justifying ban, but politics also at play, analysts say
- Australia became the largest exporter of coking coal to China in the first half of the year due to its post-coronavirus infrastructure and property building boom
- Australian thermal coal exports to China have been resilient due to a rebound in Chinese power generation despite the exhaustion of import quotas
Topic | China-Australia relations
China’s National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC) introduced an unofficial flexible annual coal import quota of 270 million tonnes to 300 million tonnes in 2017 that was issued on a monthly or quarterly basis at the provincial and port level through China Customs. Photo: Bloomberg