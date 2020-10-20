Last week, China’s political friction with Australia stepped up a notch after Australian exporters and analysts expressed concerns after Chinese authorities started asking importers verbally not to buy Australian coal and cotton. Photo: Reuters
China-Australia relations: coal, cotton curbs could violate trade rules, lawyers say
- It was reported last week that Chinese authorities had started asking importers verbally not to buy Australian coal and cotton
- The moves could violate World Trade Organization rules (WTO), as well as the China-Australia Free Trade Agreement (ChAFTA)
Topic | China-Australia relations
