Last week, China’s political friction with Australia stepped up a notch after Australian exporters and analysts expressed concerns after Chinese authorities started asking importers verbally not to buy Australian coal and cotton. Photo: Reuters Last week, China’s political friction with Australia stepped up a notch after Australian exporters and analysts expressed concerns after Chinese authorities started asking importers verbally not to buy Australian coal and cotton. Photo: Reuters
Last week, China’s political friction with Australia stepped up a notch after Australian exporters and analysts expressed concerns after Chinese authorities started asking importers verbally not to buy Australian coal and cotton. Photo: Reuters
Economy /  China Economy

China-Australia relations: coal, cotton curbs could violate trade rules, lawyers say

  • It was reported last week that Chinese authorities had started asking importers verbally not to buy Australian coal and cotton
  • The moves could violate World Trade Organization rules (WTO), as well as the China-Australia Free Trade Agreement (ChAFTA)

Topic |   China-Australia relations
Su-Lin Tan
Su-Lin Tan

Updated: 4:30am, 20 Oct, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
Last week, China’s political friction with Australia stepped up a notch after Australian exporters and analysts expressed concerns after Chinese authorities started asking importers verbally not to buy Australian coal and cotton. Photo: Reuters Last week, China’s political friction with Australia stepped up a notch after Australian exporters and analysts expressed concerns after Chinese authorities started asking importers verbally not to buy Australian coal and cotton. Photo: Reuters
Last week, China’s political friction with Australia stepped up a notch after Australian exporters and analysts expressed concerns after Chinese authorities started asking importers verbally not to buy Australian coal and cotton. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE