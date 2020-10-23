China’s Ministry of Ecology and Environment has relaxed import restrictions on high-grade copper, aluminium and brass scrap, allowing these products to be freely imported from November. Photo: Reuters China’s Ministry of Ecology and Environment has relaxed import restrictions on high-grade copper, aluminium and brass scrap, allowing these products to be freely imported from November. Photo: Reuters
China lifts import ban on scrap metals as coronavirus recovery heaps pressure on domestic metal supply

  • China has relaxed import restrictions on high-grade copper, aluminium and brass scrap, allowing them be freely imported from November 1
  • The move indicates China is ready to allow more recycling to ease a shortage in metals caused by strong demand due to its economic recovery

Su-Lin Tan
Updated: 4:02pm, 23 Oct, 2020

