Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison meet Chinese President Xi Jinping during the Group of 20 meeting in Osaka, Japan, in June 2019. Photo: Adam Taylor
Explainer
China-Australia relations: what has happened over the last six months? (updated October 2020)
- China has targeted Australian barley, beef, wine, coal, and cotton since Australia led calls for an international inquiry into the origins of the coronavirus in April
- Two-way trade between China and Australia is worth around A$240 billion (US$171 billion), while China buys around 39 per cent of Australia’s merchandise exports
