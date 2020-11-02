The latest round of trade blocks and bans follows a seven-month conflict that has seen not just Australian barley hit with new duties, but Chinese bans on Australian beef exports, coal and cotton and a new anti-dumping investigation into Australian wine. Photo: AFP
exclusive | China-Australia relations: import ban on Australian copper, sugar expected after blocks on lobster, timber, barley
- China banned imported timber from Queensland and barley shipments from another Australian grain exporter on Friday, with copper and sugar likely to follow this week
- Australian rock lobster shipments were also delayed in Shanghai at the weekend in the latest trade escalation between Beijing and Canberra
Topic | China-Australia relations
The latest round of trade blocks and bans follows a seven-month conflict that has seen not just Australian barley hit with new duties, but Chinese bans on Australian beef exports, coal and cotton and a new anti-dumping investigation into Australian wine. Photo: AFP