The latest round of trade blocks and bans follows a seven-month conflict that has seen not just Australian barley hit with new duties, but Chinese bans on Australian beef exports, coal and cotton and a new anti-dumping investigation into Australian wine. Photo: AFP The latest round of trade blocks and bans follows a seven-month conflict that has seen not just Australian barley hit with new duties, but Chinese bans on Australian beef exports, coal and cotton and a new anti-dumping investigation into Australian wine. Photo: AFP
The latest round of trade blocks and bans follows a seven-month conflict that has seen not just Australian barley hit with new duties, but Chinese bans on Australian beef exports, coal and cotton and a new anti-dumping investigation into Australian wine. Photo: AFP
Economy /  China Economy

exclusive | China-Australia relations: import ban on Australian copper, sugar expected after blocks on lobster, timber, barley

  • China banned imported timber from Queensland and barley shipments from another Australian grain exporter on Friday, with copper and sugar likely to follow this week
  • Australian rock lobster shipments were also delayed in Shanghai at the weekend in the latest trade escalation between Beijing and Canberra

Topic |   China-Australia relations
Su-Lin Tan
Su-Lin Tan

Updated: 3:01pm, 2 Nov, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
The latest round of trade blocks and bans follows a seven-month conflict that has seen not just Australian barley hit with new duties, but Chinese bans on Australian beef exports, coal and cotton and a new anti-dumping investigation into Australian wine. Photo: AFP The latest round of trade blocks and bans follows a seven-month conflict that has seen not just Australian barley hit with new duties, but Chinese bans on Australian beef exports, coal and cotton and a new anti-dumping investigation into Australian wine. Photo: AFP
The latest round of trade blocks and bans follows a seven-month conflict that has seen not just Australian barley hit with new duties, but Chinese bans on Australian beef exports, coal and cotton and a new anti-dumping investigation into Australian wine. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE