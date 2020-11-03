The value of Australian wheat exports to China having fluctuated in the past three years. It fell from around A$290 million in 2017-18 to A$32 million in 2018-19, but according to the Australian Bureau of Statistics, recent the exports in the year to June rose to over A$560 million. Photo: Reuters
exclusive | China-Australia relations: ban on US$400 million Australian wheat imports looms
- Wheat exports from Australia are expected to join a list that already contains barley, sugar, red wine, timber, coal, lobster, copper ore and copper concentrates
- The escalation in tensions between China and Australia started after Canberra pushed for an international inquiry into the origins of the coronavirus in April
