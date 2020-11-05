China launched an anti-dumping investigation into Australian wines in August to review whether imported Australian wines were being sold below “fair” prices and hurting China’s wine industry. Photo: AFP China launched an anti-dumping investigation into Australian wines in August to review whether imported Australian wines were being sold below “fair” prices and hurting China’s wine industry. Photo: AFP
China launched an anti-dumping investigation into Australian wines in August to review whether imported Australian wines were being sold below “fair” prices and hurting China’s wine industry. Photo: AFP
Economy /  China Economy

China-Australia relations: ‘speechless’ exporters fear Beijing may impose crippling anti-dumping duty on Australian wine

  • Industry players in Australia await possible result from a months-long investigation into whether inexpensive wines have been ‘dumped’ in China
  • News comes as Australia braces for an anticipated ban on exports to China that has already seen shipments of wine cancelled or suspended

Topic |   China-Australia relations
Su-Lin Tan
Su-Lin Tan

Updated: 4:36am, 5 Nov, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
China launched an anti-dumping investigation into Australian wines in August to review whether imported Australian wines were being sold below “fair” prices and hurting China’s wine industry. Photo: AFP China launched an anti-dumping investigation into Australian wines in August to review whether imported Australian wines were being sold below “fair” prices and hurting China’s wine industry. Photo: AFP
China launched an anti-dumping investigation into Australian wines in August to review whether imported Australian wines were being sold below “fair” prices and hurting China’s wine industry. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE