Shipping containers are seen at the Yangshan Deep Water Port in Shanghai. Photo: Reuters
China-Australia relations: Shanghai port authorities tell wholesale market to expect inspections on all Australian fruit and seafood imports
- Verbal notification comes as Chinese importers brace for what state media is calling an ‘import suspension’ of various Australian goods
- Word from custom clearance agencies has been filtering down to importers across China, telling them that shipments could be severely delayed after Friday
