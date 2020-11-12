Last week, importers in China were verbally advised to avoid purchases of seven Australian products, including log timber, as tensions between the two countries increased. Photo: Shutterstock
China-Australia relations: suspension of timber imports from Victoria latest in ongoing trade dispute
- Australia’s agriculture minister David Littleproud confirmed that all exports of logs from Victoria to China had been suspended from Wednesday
- China’s customs agency blocked logs from the Australian state of Queensland two weeks ago due to contamination
Topic | China-Australia relations
