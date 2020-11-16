Two-way trade between China and Australia is worth around A$240 billion (US$171 billion), while China buys around 39 per cent of Australia’s merchandise exports. Photo: Reuters Two-way trade between China and Australia is worth around A$240 billion (US$171 billion), while China buys around 39 per cent of Australia’s merchandise exports. Photo: Reuters
Two-way trade between China and Australia is worth around A$240 billion (US$171 billion), while China buys around 39 per cent of Australia’s merchandise exports. Photo: Reuters
Fact-Check | China-Australia relations: do Beijing’s anti-dumping and anti-subsidy investigation claims hold up?

  • Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesman Wang Wenbin claims that Australia has launched 106 anti-dumping and anti-subsidy investigations against China
  • He also said that China had only initiated four investigations against Australian goods

Topic |   China-Australia relations
Su-Lin Tan
Su-Lin Tan

Updated: 4:30am, 16 Nov, 2020

