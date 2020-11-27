Trading in shares of Treasury Wine Estates was suspended on the Australian Securities Exchange soon after the duties were announced. Photo: Handout Trading in shares of Treasury Wine Estates was suspended on the Australian Securities Exchange soon after the duties were announced. Photo: Handout
Trading in shares of Treasury Wine Estates was suspended on the Australian Securities Exchange soon after the duties were announced. Photo: Handout
Economy /  China Economy

China-Australia relations: Treasury Wine Estates takes hit from Chinese import duties as share price plummets

  • The stock price of Treasury Wine Estates, known for the Penfolds brand, fell sharply on Friday, with trading suspended after China announced wine duties
  • China’s Ministry of Commerce said the duties of up to 212.1 per cent are provisional when they are applied on Saturday and that final rates could be different

Topic |   China-Australia relations
Su-Lin Tan
Su-Lin Tan

Updated: 2:05pm, 27 Nov, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
Trading in shares of Treasury Wine Estates was suspended on the Australian Securities Exchange soon after the duties were announced. Photo: Handout Trading in shares of Treasury Wine Estates was suspended on the Australian Securities Exchange soon after the duties were announced. Photo: Handout
Trading in shares of Treasury Wine Estates was suspended on the Australian Securities Exchange soon after the duties were announced. Photo: Handout
READ FULL ARTICLE