Australia and China are locked in a geopolitical dispute that has been intensifying over the past seven months. Photo: Getty Images
China-Australia relations: what could bring their bilateral battle to an end?
- Analysts and diplomats weigh in on how best to bring worsening feud to an amicable conclusion, and historical ties with other countries could offer a blueprint
- More diplomacy may be key, but its execution remains a sticking point
Topic | China-Australia relations
Australia and China are locked in a geopolitical dispute that has been intensifying over the past seven months. Photo: Getty Images