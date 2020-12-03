China is a major destination for both Australian iron ore and coal exports. Photo: AFP
China-Australia relations: Canberra unwilling to ‘give up ground’ even as value of iron ore exports rise
- The value of Australia’s iron ore exports – mainly to China – rose 14 per cent in October, although this is down to an increase in price rather than volume
- Australian treasurer Josh Frydenberg said that Canberra had not budged on its position and would not be ‘giving ground’ on China’s list of 14 grievances
Topic | China-Australia relations
