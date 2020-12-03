Duties of between 107.1 to 212.1 per cent were imposed on Australian wine in containers of less than two litres from last Saturday. Photo: EPA-EFE
China-Australia relations: provisional duties on wine imports could be extended for up to nine months
- China’s Ministry of Commerce says duties imposed on Australian wine should last no more than four months but could be extended to nine months
- China imposed duties of between 107.1 to 212.1 per cent were imposed on Australian wine in containers of two litres or less from last Saturday
Topic | China-Australia relations
Duties of between 107.1 to 212.1 per cent were imposed on Australian wine in containers of less than two litres from last Saturday. Photo: EPA-EFE