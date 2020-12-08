The odds appear to be stacked against Australia in any attempt to make a claim with the World Trade Organization to challenge China’s anti-dumping duties on barley exports, according to international trade experts. Photo: Getty Images
China-Australia relations: Canberra’s path through the WTO looks to be riddled with hurdles and pitfalls
- Challenging China’s anti-dumping duties on barley exports at the World Trade Organization would be an uphill battle, with little potential payoff, trade lawyers say
- The WTO’s Appellate Body remains defunct, meaning Canberra could be appealing ‘into the void’ if no settlement is reached with China
Topic | China-Australia relations
The odds appear to be stacked against Australia in any attempt to make a claim with the World Trade Organization to challenge China’s anti-dumping duties on barley exports, according to international trade experts. Photo: Getty Images