Meramist joins five other Australian abattoirs that have been suspended from exporting beef products to China. Photo: Reuters Meramist joins five other Australian abattoirs that have been suspended from exporting beef products to China. Photo: Reuters
China-Australia relations: Beijing bans beef exporter with ‘mislabelling’ track record

  • China’s General Administration of Customs said on Monday it was no longer accepting beef exports from Queensland abattoir Meramist
  • Customs data shows company had run into compliance issues over mismatched cargo certificates and mislabelling before ban

Su-Lin Tan
Updated: 4:07pm, 8 Dec, 2020

