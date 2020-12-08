Meramist joins five other Australian abattoirs that have been suspended from exporting beef products to China. Photo: Reuters
China-Australia relations: Beijing bans beef exporter with ‘mislabelling’ track record
- China’s General Administration of Customs said on Monday it was no longer accepting beef exports from Queensland abattoir Meramist
- Customs data shows company had run into compliance issues over mismatched cargo certificates and mislabelling before ban
