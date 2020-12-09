China’s former commerce minister, Gao Hucheng, and Australia’s former prime minister, Tony Abbott, formalised the China-Australia Free Trade Agreement (ChAfta) in June 2015. Photo: Getty Images
exclusive | China-Australia relations: review of trade pact with Canberra unlikely for now, Beijing source says
- When the China-Australia Free Trade Agreement (ChAfta) was signed five years ago, both sides agreed to review it at least every five years
- Neither Beijing nor Canberra has shown the enthusiasm or willingness to further upgrade their bilateral trade relations, given their ongoing trade dispute
China’s former commerce minister, Gao Hucheng, and Australia’s former prime minister, Tony Abbott, formalised the China-Australia Free Trade Agreement (ChAfta) in June 2015. Photo: Getty Images