exclusive | China-Australia relations: review of trade pact with Canberra unlikely for now, Beijing source says

  • When the China-Australia Free Trade Agreement (ChAfta) was signed five years ago, both sides agreed to review it at least every five years
  • Neither Beijing nor Canberra has shown the enthusiasm or willingness to further upgrade their bilateral trade relations, given their ongoing trade dispute

Orange Wang
Updated: 12:24pm, 9 Dec, 2020

China’s former commerce minister, Gao Hucheng, and Australia’s former prime minister, Tony Abbott, formalised the China-Australia Free Trade Agreement (ChAfta) in June 2015. Photo: Getty Images
