Chinese Ministry of Commerce said on Thursday that it would impose countervailing or anti-subsidy duties ranging from 6.3 to 6.4 per cent on Australian wine exporters. Photo: EPA-EFE Chinese Ministry of Commerce said on Thursday that it would impose countervailing or anti-subsidy duties ranging from 6.3 to 6.4 per cent on Australian wine exporters. Photo: EPA-EFE
Chinese Ministry of Commerce said on Thursday that it would impose countervailing or anti-subsidy duties ranging from 6.3 to 6.4 per cent on Australian wine exporters. Photo: EPA-EFE
Economy /  China Economy

China-Australia relations: Beijing slaps anti-subsidy duties on Australian wine, raises temporary duties up to 218.5 per cent

  • China’s Ministry of Commerce says there is a ‘causal relationship’ between subsidies and ‘substantial damage’ to domestic wine industry
  • Major wine companies will face specific countervailing duties ranging from 6.3 to 6.4 per cent

Topic |   China-Australia relations
Su-Lin Tan
Su-Lin Tan

Updated: 12:10pm, 10 Dec, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
Chinese Ministry of Commerce said on Thursday that it would impose countervailing or anti-subsidy duties ranging from 6.3 to 6.4 per cent on Australian wine exporters. Photo: EPA-EFE Chinese Ministry of Commerce said on Thursday that it would impose countervailing or anti-subsidy duties ranging from 6.3 to 6.4 per cent on Australian wine exporters. Photo: EPA-EFE
Chinese Ministry of Commerce said on Thursday that it would impose countervailing or anti-subsidy duties ranging from 6.3 to 6.4 per cent on Australian wine exporters. Photo: EPA-EFE
READ FULL ARTICLE