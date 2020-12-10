Chinese Ministry of Commerce said on Thursday that it would impose countervailing or anti-subsidy duties ranging from 6.3 to 6.4 per cent on Australian wine exporters. Photo: EPA-EFE
China-Australia relations: Beijing slaps anti-subsidy duties on Australian wine, raises temporary duties up to 218.5 per cent
- China’s Ministry of Commerce says there is a ‘causal relationship’ between subsidies and ‘substantial damage’ to domestic wine industry
- Major wine companies will face specific countervailing duties ranging from 6.3 to 6.4 per cent
Topic | China-Australia relations
Chinese Ministry of Commerce said on Thursday that it would impose countervailing or anti-subsidy duties ranging from 6.3 to 6.4 per cent on Australian wine exporters. Photo: EPA-EFE