Canberra is trying to verify Chinese media reports that Beijing has directed power plants not to import Australian coal. Photo: AFP Canberra is trying to verify Chinese media reports that Beijing has directed power plants not to import Australian coal. Photo: AFP
China-Australia relations: Canberra ‘very concerned’ over reports of ‘discriminatory’ coal ban

  • Canberra is trying to verify Chinese media reports that Beijing has directed power plants not to import Australian coal
  • Trade minister Simon Birmingham says, if true, it could constitute a ‘breach of China’s commitments’ at World Trade Organization

Su-Lin Tan
Updated: 4:30am, 16 Dec, 2020

