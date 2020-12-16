The domestic price for thermal coal, which is used in power generation, is skyrocketing in China. Photo: Bloomberg The domestic price for thermal coal, which is used in power generation, is skyrocketing in China. Photo: Bloomberg
The domestic price for thermal coal, which is used in power generation, is skyrocketing in China. Photo: Bloomberg
Economy /  China Economy

China reassures public of ‘balanced’ coal supply for winter as provinces cut back power to factories

  • Strong winter demand, buoyant industrial activity and import restrictions have caused coal prices to skyrocket in China
  • Beijing says there is sufficient supply for winter, but some provincial governments have started curbing electricity use

Topic |   China economy
Amanda LeeHe HuifengSu-Lin Tan
Amanda Lee in Beijing, He Huifeng in Guangdong and Su-Lin Tan

Updated: 8:32pm, 16 Dec, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
The domestic price for thermal coal, which is used in power generation, is skyrocketing in China. Photo: Bloomberg The domestic price for thermal coal, which is used in power generation, is skyrocketing in China. Photo: Bloomberg
The domestic price for thermal coal, which is used in power generation, is skyrocketing in China. Photo: Bloomberg
READ FULL ARTICLE