China-Australia relations: Rio Tinto makes anti-pollution deal with world’s largest steel producer amid iron ore price controversy

  • Funding is an extension of last year’s agreement between Rio Tinto, China Baowu and Tsinghua University to reduce carbon emissions in the steel supply chain
  • Chinese President Xi Jinping vowed earlier this month that China would reduce its carbon dioxide emissions by ‘at least’ 65 per cent from 2005 levels by 2030

Su-Lin Tan
Updated: 4:30am, 18 Dec, 2020

Anglo-Australian miner Rio Tinto has earmarked millions of US dollars for research into reducing carbon emissions in the steel supply chain. Photo: AFP
