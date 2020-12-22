A worker walks past a pile of iron ore from Australia at a port in Tianjin municipality. Photo: Reuters
China-Australia relations: high iron ore prices may correct on slowing demand, but derivative trading could still keep prices up, analysts say
- Chinese government-backed consultancy projects a slowdown in China’s steel production next year, resulting in declining demand for iron ore
- A factor unrelated to the fundamental supply and demand of iron ore lies in the aggressive trading of iron ore futures
Topic | China-Australia relations
A worker walks past a pile of iron ore from Australia at a port in Tianjin municipality. Photo: Reuters