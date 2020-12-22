China confirmed it will impose a tariff of 80.5 per cent on Australia’s barley exports in May following the conclusion of its anti-dumping investigations. Photo: Reuters China confirmed it will impose a tariff of 80.5 per cent on Australia’s barley exports in May following the conclusion of its anti-dumping investigations. Photo: Reuters
China-Australia relations: WTO confirms appeal lodged against Beijing’s tariffs on Australian barley

  • China imposed an 80.5 per cent tariff on Australia’s barley exports in May following the conclusion of an 18-month investigation
  • Last week, outgoing trade minister Simon Birmingham said Australia’s decision to appeal to the World Trade Organization (WTO) was the ‘logical and appropriate next step’

Su-Lin Tan
Updated: 1:37pm, 22 Dec, 2020

