China confirmed it will impose a tariff of 80.5 per cent on Australia’s barley exports in May following the conclusion of its anti-dumping investigations. Photo: Reuters
China-Australia relations: WTO confirms appeal lodged against Beijing’s tariffs on Australian barley
- China imposed an 80.5 per cent tariff on Australia’s barley exports in May following the conclusion of an 18-month investigation
- Last week, outgoing trade minister Simon Birmingham said Australia’s decision to appeal to the World Trade Organization (WTO) was the ‘logical and appropriate next step’
