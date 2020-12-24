Two-way trade between China and Australia is valued at nearly A$240 billion (US$181 billion). Photo: AFP
China-Australia relations: 9,000 litres of beer, 8,000kg of beef stopped at Chinese ports as trade spat continues
- Manufacturer and distributor Sydney Beer Co. had its shipment halted at the southeastern Chinese port city of Xiamen last month due to incorrect labelling
- Meramist, the Queensland abattoir suspended by Chinese customs two weeks ago, was stopped at Nanjing port over mismatched certifications
Topic | China-Australia relations
