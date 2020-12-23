Australia’s Simon Birmingham concluded his role as trade minister on Tuesday by encouraging Australian exporters to diversify to other markets amid the protracted dispute with China. Photo: AAP Australia’s Simon Birmingham concluded his role as trade minister on Tuesday by encouraging Australian exporters to diversify to other markets amid the protracted dispute with China. Photo: AAP
China-Australia relations: trade minister torch passes to Dan Tehan as bilateral feud enters ninth month

  • Simon Birmingham levels criticism at China on his way out the door, but stresses the importance of dialogue and says problems are not beyond repair
  • Australia’s merchandise trade surplus fell to a two-year low in November, driven largely by ongoing geopolitical dispute with China

Topic |   China-Australia relations
Updated: 8:00pm, 23 Dec, 2020

