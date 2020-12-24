China had already banned timber from Queensland, Victoria, South Australia and Tasmania since late October. Photo: Shutterstock
China-Australia relations: timber trade felled as imports axed from two more Australian states
- China halted log timber from New South Wales and Western Australia from Wednesday after discovering ‘live forest pests’ in imports
- China banned Queensland, Victoria, South Australia and Tasmania between October and December on the same grounds of pest infestation
Topic | China-Australia relations
