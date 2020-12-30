Zeinulla Kakimzhanov, who owns the Arba Wine estate in Kazakhstan, is looking to increase his exports to China. Photo: Arba Wine Zeinulla Kakimzhanov, who owns the Arba Wine estate in Kazakhstan, is looking to increase his exports to China. Photo: Arba Wine
Zeinulla Kakimzhanov, who owns the Arba Wine estate in Kazakhstan, is looking to increase his exports to China. Photo: Arba Wine

China-Australia relations

Economy /  China Economy

China-Australia relations: from Kazakhstan to Serbia, winemakers vie for piece of Chinese market amid trade dispute

  • Proximity to China and an abundance of arable land could see Kazakhstan well-positioned to take advantage of the lingering trade dispute between its neighbour and Australia
  • Up-and-coming wine exporters may be less able to meet demand like major exporters in France and Chile can, but could instead target China’s increasingly discerning middle class

Topic |   China-Australia relations
Su-Lin Tan
Su-Lin Tan

Updated: 4:30am, 30 Dec, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
Zeinulla Kakimzhanov, who owns the Arba Wine estate in Kazakhstan, is looking to increase his exports to China. Photo: Arba Wine Zeinulla Kakimzhanov, who owns the Arba Wine estate in Kazakhstan, is looking to increase his exports to China. Photo: Arba Wine
Zeinulla Kakimzhanov, who owns the Arba Wine estate in Kazakhstan, is looking to increase his exports to China. Photo: Arba Wine
READ FULL ARTICLE