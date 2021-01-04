Prices of Australian wine are set to soar following China’s imposition of anti-dumping duties. Photo: Getty Images
China-Australia relations: Penfolds wine weathered counterfeits and trademark disputes since 1995, but now faces toughest test yet in Chinese market
- True measure of Penfolds’ resilience in the Chinese market amid anti-dumping headwinds will come when current stock levels at pre-duty prices in China deplete
- Treasury Wines has already made plans to redirect its Penfolds sales away from China, saying that as long as the new duties are imposed, demand for its products in China ‘will be extremely limited’
