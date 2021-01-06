In 2019, global scrap consumption was around 686 million tonnes, with China accounting for around 240 tonnes, according to Navigate Commodities. Photo: Reuters In 2019, global scrap consumption was around 686 million tonnes, with China accounting for around 240 tonnes, according to Navigate Commodities. Photo: Reuters
China’s scrap-steel imports ‘symbolic’ after two-year ban lifted, and will not reduce need for iron ore in steelmaking

  • China lifted a ban on scrap steel for steel production at the start of January after it had been blocked since 2018 to prevent global dumping of low-grade scrap ‘waste’
  • Baowu Steel Group and Zhejiang Judong are reported to have agreed to deals last week to buy scrap steel from Japan, although at rates significantly above current market prices

Su-Lin Tan
Su-Lin Tan

Updated: 4:30am, 6 Jan, 2021

