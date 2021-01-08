China and Australia are in the ninth month of their conflict which has seen Beijing impose trade blocks to some Australian exports, including coal, cotton, lobsters and timber, while also levy anti-dumping duties on Australian wine and barley. Photo: AFP
China-Australia relations
China-Australia relations: bans on Australian imports ‘beginning to bite’ as commodity exports fall
- Australia’s overall exports, including those to China, rose slightly in November but iron ore and coal exports to China both fell
- Coal exports, which has been unofficially banned by China, fell to their weakest level since 2016, with total exports to China down 6.4 per cent compared to a year earlier
Topic | China-Australia relations
China and Australia are in the ninth month of their conflict which has seen Beijing impose trade blocks to some Australian exports, including coal, cotton, lobsters and timber, while also levy anti-dumping duties on Australian wine and barley. Photo: AFP