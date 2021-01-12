State-owned China State Construction Engineering Corporation has withdrawn its offer to buy Australian builder Probuild in a deal reported to be valued at A$300 million (US$231 million). Photo: AFP
China-Australia relations
China-Australia relations: Chinese firm pulls out of US$230 million bid for Australian builder Probuild
- State-owned China State Construction Engineering Corporation has withdrawn its offer to buy Probuild
- The sale was expected to be blocked by Australian Treasurer Josh Frydenberg and the Foreign Investment Review Board (FIRB) due to national security concerns
