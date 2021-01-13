Analysts say now is the time for China to start diversifying its iron ore supply away from Australia, including to places such as Brazil and West Africa. But with limited alternatives to choose from in the short term, relying on iron ore from down under looks to remain China’s best option. Illustration: Perry Tse
China economy
China-Australia relations: breaking free of dependency on Australian iron ore would take years, but where is China looking?
- Steel-hungry China has interests in overseas mines with billions of tonnes of iron ore reserves, yet most of it look remains inaccessible amid bureaucratic wrangling and limited capital
- Using more scrap steel is also an option for diversifying China’s iron ore supply, but this too is not without its hurdles and limitations
